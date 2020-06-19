Rhodes State helping train future health workers around Ohio

Rhodes State College is helping train health career students around Ohio. Rhodes is part of a health education consortium, which is made up of partner schools from around Ohio. The partnership gives students the chance to specialize in areas like respiratory care, even though their local college doesn't offer that program.
Recently Zane State College in Zanesville has partnered with Rhodes to remotely train respiratory students. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spotlight put on the medical field, and the demand for trained health care workers.
“A career in health care is always something that is going to be in need, but in recent light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Respiratory Therapist are on the front line and definitely necessary to help with the recovery of patients, says Angela Heaton, Interim Dean, Health Sciences, Rhodes State College. So obviously respiratory care is an in-demand job and has pointed time.”
“I think it's brought the career to a forefront. We've always been there. We have just been the quiet worker bee, where the nurses are usually more well-known,” says Pam Halfhill, Chair, Respiratory Care program, Rhodes State College. “But yes, we have been in the frontlines. We have been working with patients on ventilators and breathing problems, that COVID is a big part of.”
If you would like more information about the Respiratory Care program log on to rhodesstate.edu.