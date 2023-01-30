Rhodes State Mobile Lab fascinates Heir Force students with high-tech learning experience

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is on the road all week and today it was spotted at Heir Force Community School. Our Nathan Kitchens shows us how the new lab is enhancing learning for area students.
The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is taking students beyond the classroom when it comes to subjects like math and science. Students often wonder why math is even important, but this mobile lab gives students a better idea of just how much math is applied to many different careers.
"People don't realize how many different ways you use math every day and we just don't think about it whether it's in baking, whether it's in driving. Kids just need to realize that it's important whether they want to know it or now," said Michelle Broge, 6th through 8th-grade math teacher at Heir Force Community School.
Students at Heir Force Community School had their second opportunity this school year to engage with the Rhodes State Mobile Lab. The experience shows students how subjects learned in the classroom are applied in fields like medicine, engineering, and technology. The lab provides students with high-tech learning with a virtual 3D cadaver table like you'd see at a hospital, industrial robots, and also virtual zSpace computers, which students found most fascinating. These computers simulated everything from planet Earth to bringing to life organs of the human body.
"Like, it had your chair in the background too. It had a camera you can move around to look around at your surroundings. It had a little mirror in the background where you can see what the camera is seeing and it was really cool," stated Hailey Hinkle, Heir Force student.
Representatives with Rhodes State say it's rewarding to watch how the fun learning experience keeps students engaged until they catch on.
"I was actually working with a kid earlier on equations and you could tell he was struggling at first. Then, he was like 'oh, we get to touch the screen, this is so cool.' it was so much more interactive he got so much more excited about it and was able to do those equations," commented Danielle Banks, Rhodes State Mobile Lab.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!