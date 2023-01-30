Rhodes State Mobile Lab fascinates Heir Force students with high-tech learning experience

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is on the road all week and today it was spotted at Heir Force Community School. Our Nathan Kitchens shows us how the new lab is enhancing learning for area students.

The Rhodes State Mobile Lab is taking students beyond the classroom when it comes to subjects like math and science. Students often wonder why math is even important, but this mobile lab gives students a better idea of just how much math is applied to many different careers.

