Rhodes State nursing students assist at drive-thru flu clinic

Nursing students at Rhodes State College were given the opportunity to help out in Auglaize County for a drive-thru flu clinic.
The Auglaize County Health Department asked the students to assist with the flu shots that were given throughout the day at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. Medical assisting students also helped with registration and screenings.
The chair of nursing at Rhodes State says that the students were excited to be able to help out the community at large. "When we got this opportunity, the students jumped at it - not because it looks good on their resume, or because they saw it as an opportunity to maybe get some skills, they really wanted to give back to the community and really chip in and help out," said Melissa Harvey, chair of nursing.
19 students were assigned to help out throughout the day in two hour shifts.