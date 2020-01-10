Rhodes State simulation focuses on aftermath of an active shooter

Rhodes State College held an active shooter simulation on Friday, but the focus for the students was what to do afterwards.
The simulation held for second-year health sciences students aimed to teach two things. The first is one many of us have heard and that's "run, hide, fight." the second training came after the Sandyhook shooting and that's called "stop the bleed." students learn how to treat those injured in a shooting including using CPR, dressing wounds and making tourniquets. The hope is, if they ever are in that situation they remain calm and gain practice to stop the bleeding.
"We teach our students to use hats, gloves, clothes, shirts to pack those wounds until help can arrive," said Angela Heaton interim dean of the division of health sciences. "And so that's why you will see many of the faculty and other individuals that are helping today which are wearing the shirts, 'This T-shirt can save a life.' Because if literally somebody is bleeding out, we want to be able to stop that trauma."
Students from criminal justice and emergency services also took part, with help from the Allen County Sheriff's Office.