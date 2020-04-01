Press Release from Rhodes State College: LIMA, Ohio, 4/1/2020 – Rhodes State College is working with local hospitals to donate a variety of equipment during the COVID-19 crisis. Because the College has a strong Health Science focus, there is a supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) used during lab training specifically in the respiratory care, EMT and nursing programs.
Eric Mason, Interim Dean Health Sciences, said “Rhodes State College is committed in supporting our local and regional healthcare agencies through the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary healthcare supplies as we battle against the coronavirus pandemic. As the healthcare facilities care for COVID-19 patients and other patients with other types of illnesses, the supplies and equipment will help to ensure the safety of our healthcare personnel and the surrounding communities. Remember, we all can help by practicing social (physical) distancing.”
Rhodes State has offered the equipment listed below to both Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center as the two hospitals are working together to make the best use of these resources to serve the Rhodes State College service region.
List of Donations from Rhodes State College:
- 12 ventilators
- 13,200 pair of gloves
- 90 pair of sterile gloves
- 25 face masks with shields
- 25 pair of eye goggles
- 3 N-95 masks
- 76 masks
- 113 isolation gowns
- 100 pair shoe covers
- 156 bouffant caps
- 40 PPE Kits
- 350 oxygen delivery device
- 75 arterial blood gas (ABG) kits
- 75 suction catheters
In addition, the College has offered 15 hospital-grade beds, oxygen delivery systems (limited and on-site), the use of parking lots for possible testing sites, and the use of the Keese Hall Multipurpose Center for hospital use.
According to the College’s 2018 Economic Impact Study, health care is one of the top industries impacted by Rhodes State College. President Cynthia Spiers, added “During this time, thousands of Rhodes State and LTC alumni are on the front lines--nurses, respiratory therapists, first responders and so many other health professionals—and in need of our encouragement and appreciation for the heroes they are. While the need for excellent health care is important at all times, it is paramount now. Also, our countless alumni in law enforcement, social services, and business and industry are being called upon to respond with unwavering spirit and energy. In the College’s nearly 50-year history, never has its importance of educating our regional workforce been more apparent or needed.”