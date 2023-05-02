News Release from UAW Region 2B: Twelve outstanding high school seniors from Region 2B UAW families have been awarded $10,000.00 college scholarship by the Richard T. Gosser Scholarship Awards Program.
The Gosser Scholarship Awards Program, named in honor of the late UAW Vice President and Regional Director, Richard T. Gosser was established in 1962. The Scholarships will be presented Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by Ken Lortz, President of the Scholarship Awards Program at a luncheon to be held at the Region 2b, UAW Regional Building located at 1691 Woodlands Drive, Maumee, Ohio (Arrowhead Park) at Noon.
This year, seven (7) Scholarships will be awarded in the name of Richard T. Gosser and one (1) Scholarship each will be awarded in the name of Ruthann Gosser-Harrison, Joseph Tomasi, Jack Sizemore, Lloyd Mahaffey, and Ken Lortz.
Including the 2022-2023 winners, 404 students have received Gosser scholarships. An additional 159 students have received runner-up scholarships. In all, $3,250,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the program began in 1962.
The 2022-2023 Scholarship Winners are:
Julia Elizabeth Schleeter, a senior at Ottoville High School, Ottoville, OH, who ranked 1 out of a class of 23 students. Kevin Schleeter, father, is a member of the UAW Local 1765 and works at Dana Corporation, Lima, OH.
David Alexander Sheets, a senior at Adams Central High School, Monroe, IN, who ranked 9 out of a class of 70 students. Kimberly Sheets, mother, is a member of UAW Local 2209 and works at Avancez, Roanoke, IN.
Alyssa M. Burgei, a senior at Continental Local High School, Continental, OH, who ranked 1 out of a class of 31 students. Craig Burgei, father, is a member of UAW Local 2209 and works at GM Ft. Wayne, Roanoke, IN.
Madelyn Grace Lands, a senior at Springfield High School, Holland, OH, who ranked 8 out of a class of 238 students. Alicia Lovett, mother, is a member of UAW Local 5242 and works for Toledo Public Schools, Toledo, OH.
Elden Tristan Leedy, a senior at Anthony Wayne High School, Whitehouse, OH, who ranked 2 out of a class of 372 students. Elden Leedy, father, is a member of UAW 5242 and works for Toledo Public Schools, Toledo, OH.
Elizabeth Lucile Lytle, a senior at Kokomo High School, Kokomo, IN, who ranked 5 out of a class of 340 students. John Lytle, father, is a member of UAW Local 1302 and works at Stellantis ITP1, Kokomo, IN.
Sofia Margaret Cetrone, a senior at Homestead High School, Fort Wayne, IN, who ranked 17 out of a class of 528 students. Vincent Cetrone, father, is a member of UAW Local 2209 and works at GM Ft. Wayne, Roanoke, IN.
Samuel R. Ratkos, a senior at Homestead High School, Fort Wayne, IN, who ranked 51 out of a class of 528 students. Phillip Ratkos, father, is a member of UAW Local 2209 and works at GM Ft. Wayne, Roanoke, IN.
Grayson Fox Gallaher, a senior at Clay High School, Oregon, OH, who ranked 3 out of a class of 288 students. Diana Fox Gallaher, mother, is a member of UAW Local 5242 and works for Toledo Public Schools, Toledo, OH.
McKailyn Mary Lort, a senior at Northrop High School, Fort Wayne,, IN, who ranked 2 out of a class of 550 students. Daniel Lort, Jr., father, is a member of UAW Local 229 and works at GM Ft. Wayne, Roanoke, IN.
Amanda Fay Silver, a senior at Kokomo High School, Kokomo, IN, who ranked 8 out of a class of 340 students. Michael (Mike) Silver, father, is a member of UAW Local 1302 and works at Stellantis, Kokomo, IN.
Jonathan Timothy Mitchner, a senior at Nordonia High School, Macedonia, OH, who ranked 15 out of a class of 297 students. Jonathan Mitchner, father, is a member of UAW Local 1005 and works at GM Parma Stamping, Parma, OH.
In addition, Region 2B Retired Workers & The Richard T. Gosser Scholarships awarded 8 ($1,500.00) One-Time Awards to the Following:
Name Local # Unit Parent's Name
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Max Gildea 863 Ford Sharonville Darrell Gildea
Benjamin Oeder 863 Ford Sharonville Rick Oeder
Kaitlyn Chlebek 2209 GM Ft. Wayne Louis Chlebek
Joseph Bruns 2391 Auria Ronald Bruns
Jesse Morgan 1302 Stellantis Christina Morgan
Elijah Cook-Klockowski 12 Hollywood Casino Teresa Klockowski
Elisabeth Johnston 211 GM Powertrain Jamie Johnston
Megan Brown 14 GM Powertrain Merle Brown
The selections were made by a seven-member Board of Judges composed of:
Joe Balderas, Director, Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center
Vallie Bowman-English, Judge, Toledo Municipal Court, Toledo, Ohio
Timothy Kuhlman, Judge, Toledo Municipal Court
Thomas Luettke, Re-Entry Coordinator, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Toledo, OH
Jack Puffenberger, Judge, Lucas County Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas, Toledo, Ohio
Sandy Simon, University of Toledo-Retired, Toledo Public Schools Career Coach, Toledo, Ohio
John Tharp, Retired Lucas County Sheriff, Toledo, Ohio
A Little About the Locals Who Had Winners this Year:
Local 1005 GM Parma Stamping, Parma, OH, participation since 2008 (9th Winner)
Local 1302 Stellantis, Kokomo, IN, participation since 2012 (#11 & 12 Winners)
Local 1765 Dana Corporation, Lima, OH, participation since 1984 (8th Winner)
Local 2209 Avancez Maintenance, Roanoke, IN, participation since 2013 (1st Winner)
Local 2209 GM Fort Wayne, Roanoke, IN, participation since 2013 (9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Winners)
Local 5242 Toledo Public Schools, Toledo, OH, participation since 2017 (6th, 7th, & 8th Winners)