Richey's attorney asks judge for new prosecution

The Scottish national being charged with retaliation and violating protection orders in Putnam County will have to wait even longer for his trial.
In a hearing on Friday, the defense attorney for Kenneth Richey asked the judge for new prosecution in the case. The attorney says Richey's first attorney, Alex Treece is a candidate to join the Putnam County Prosecutor's Office. If hired, it's possible he could separate himself from the case but Putnam County prosecutor will have to decide if his office stays on the case. He has seven days to submit in writing his decision. If they decided to step away from the case, it's presumed the attorney general's office would step in, if available. Because of all this, his trial date March 30th has been canceled. A new date will be set later.