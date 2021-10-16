Ride-A-Thon for the Equestrian Therapy program

The Equestrian Therapy program held their annual Ride-A-Thon event Saturday.
The barn at Fassett Farm was filled with kids patiently waiting for their turn in the Ride-A-Thon. This is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers, and kids get pledges to ride.
There were also other activities on the farm like hayrides and pumpkin paintings for the event, but the Ride-A-Thon is mostly to showcase the skills the kids learn on the horse.
Michele Andrews-Sabol, the executive director of the Equestrian Therapy program says, “It really gives a lot of the disabled people a great activity. As you can see, the people that are on these horses here have a great sense of independence. The average weight of these horses is 1,000lbs so they really get a great sense of independence, and the horses walk and it gives them a lot of exercises.”
The Equestrian Therapy program says they are always looking for more volunteers. For more information, etpfarm.org.