With the short bursts of warmer weather, many people are wanting to get outdoors and have some fun.
Well if you like riding bikes, you are in luck as the “Ride with a Ranger” program is gearing back up. You can bicycle with Lima City Park Rangers and COP officers along the Lima Rotary Ottawa River Bike Path. On the second Tuesday of each month, from March through October, the group will meet at Stadium Park and head out from there.
Head Park Ranger Randy Kohli encourages residents to participate. “We have a good time, we work hard at what we do and sometimes we’ve even taken and divided it up into 2 different groups. Those who are more advanced and some of those that are like me, that aren’t so advanced that much. We’ll take and ride and have a good time. We’ve had young folks, we’ve had older folks divide up and have a good time and at the end of the night if it all works out we all go for ice cream.”
The first “Ride with a Ranger” is set for Tuesday, March 10th from 6 to 7 p.m. This will be the third year for the rides.