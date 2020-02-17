The Delphos’ "Rise Against Hunger" is set for this Sunday at 1 pm at St. John’s School and in order to pack 35 thousand meals, they need another 3 thousand dollars. They've already raised 8 thousand dollars to buy some of the supplies they need. 'Rise Against Hunger" is an international non-profit that sends packaged food and other items to people in developing countries. This is the 4TH year that the Delphos community has stepped up to help feed people around the world and organizers say with a few more donations, they can help even more.
“Each one of these bags will provide 6 meals, each meal cost about 33 cents,” says Ellen Ditto, Organizer of Delphos “Rise Against Hunger.” “So, if we could get 1 dollar from everybody, we would have plenty and a dollar is just a cup of coffee or a candy bar.”
Donations can be dropped off at any First Federal Bank branch and tell them it's for the Carpenter’s Ministry or click on this link http://events.stophungernow.org/Delphos2020 to donate or to volunteer at the event this Sunday at Delphos St. Johns. They are still looking for around 50 more volunteers.