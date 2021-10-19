Rising Business Award winner helping other businesses succeed

Enayzi Enterprises offers business coaching and corporate event planning for their customers.
Diamond Enayzi helps individuals that are starting a business, or who have hit a plateau with an existing business. She also does motivational talks for employees. Enayzi says she knows the success and failures in business and wants to share some advice to help people get that edge to succeed.
“Make sure that you are not fitting yourself into a door that is not there for you,” says Enayzi. “We have to make sure that we are doing what we are destined to do, not what someone has destined for us to do. Or something that we think we are good at that actually we may not be. So, the important thing is, make sure you are doing what you a supposed to be doing in life as far as business.”
Enzyzi will receive the Community Enrichment Award Thursday night during the annual dinner at the Civic Center.