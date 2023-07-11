Risk of lead poisoning increases in the summer months

(CLEVELAND, OH) CLEVELAND CLINIC - Did you know the risk of lead poisoning rises in the summertime? When the weather warms, windows are opened and home improvement projects begin, which can kick up lead dust.
Doctors say it's important to be mindful of lead exposure in your child's play area. Kids may also come into contact with lead if the soil around a home or indoor flooring is contaminated with lead chips or dust from aging homes. It's important to keep in mind any home built before 1978 could have lead paint and maybe a risk. They say children under age six, who have a tendency to put things in their mouths, are of greatest concern -- that's because critical brain development happens at this age. Lead poisoning can have a life-long impact on a child's brain, including decreased IQ and neurological delays. It can also cause bone growth issues and gastrointestinal problems. Symptoms of lead poisoning can be subtle, that's why screening is so important.
"It may be just a change in behavior, it may be very vague complaints of abdominal pain, or headaches, or fatigue, or something like that," explained Dr. Roopa Thakur, Cleveland Clinic Children's. "And, so, often parents aren't coming in with specific concerns about lead poisoning, and this is why we do universal screening, so this is why we test every kid at ages one and two."
Doctor Thakur recommends keeping kids away from and tarping off areas of the home being remodeled. It's also critical to hire lead-safe certified contractors to ensure everything is handled and cleaned up properly.