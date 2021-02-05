Rivals United event pits two schools against each other for a good cause in Van Wert County

A United Way of Van Wert County event is raising money for a variety of projects in the county.
Rivals United is now in its 5th Year. This year, the Crestview Knights and Lincolnview Lancers are competing against each other in a variety of challenges to raise money for the United Way.
Activities that the two schools will be participating in include a TikTok event, SuperFan Week, Spirit Week, Snowman Challenge, Coloring Books, Rival T-Shirts, and a business challenge.
$116,263 has been raised during the event in the past four years. This year, the United Way of Van Wert County's goal is to raise over $30,000.
Funds raised during the event stays in Van Wert County, funding future projects for the United Way of Van Wert County.