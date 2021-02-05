Rivals United event pits two schools against each other for a good cause in Van Wert County

A United Way of Van Wert County event is raising money for a variety of projects in the county.

Rivals United is now in its 5th Year. This year, the Crestview Knights and Lincolnview Lancers are competing against each other in a variety of challenges to raise money for the United Way.

Activities that the two schools will be participating in include a TikTok event, SuperFan Week, Spirit Week, Snowman Challenge, Coloring Books, Rival T-Shirts, and a business challenge.

$116,263 has been raised during the event in the past four years. This year, the United Way of Van Wert County's goal is to raise over $30,000.

Funds raised during the event stays in Van Wert County, funding future projects for the United Way of Van Wert County.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.