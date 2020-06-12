Riverside Art Center reveals new space-themed art in Wapakoneta
Riverside Art Center reveals new space-themed art in Wapakoneta
Riverside Art Center reveals new space-themed art in Wapakoneta

In Wapakoneta, the Riverside Art Center is teaming up with "First on the Moon" to bring art all over the city.

Riverside recently revealed two space-themed wrapped utility boxes in town, and plan to wrap ten total throughout Wapakoneta. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum sent out information to museums across the country, and submissions came in from as far away as California. Riverside plans to release more space-themed utility boxes throughout the year. The president of Riverside Art Center encourages everyone from all ages and all over the country to submit their artwork for this creative project.

"Well as you can see, this small one back here, this is a seven year old's art," explained Deborah Fischer, Riverside Art Center President. "And at the time, I think she might have been close to six when she entered it, so don't think that you can't do it. Age doesn't matter, and you know, it's a lot of fun. It makes you feel good, and creativity I think is the big thing." 
 
Riverside Art Center plans to start their next project on July 1st, which will focus on the Riverwalk. Applications can be picked up at the Riverside Art Center.

 

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.