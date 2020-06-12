Riverside Art Center reveals new space-themed art in Wapakoneta

In Wapakoneta, the Riverside Art Center is teaming up with "First on the Moon" to bring art all over the city.
Riverside recently revealed two space-themed wrapped utility boxes in town, and plan to wrap ten total throughout Wapakoneta. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum sent out information to museums across the country, and submissions came in from as far away as California. Riverside plans to release more space-themed utility boxes throughout the year. The president of Riverside Art Center encourages everyone from all ages and all over the country to submit their artwork for this creative project.