Riverside Park in Findlay will be the background of an upcoming music video.
On Saturday, Substream record's artist Post Script shot his music video at the park. The upcoming music video is described as "a visual representation symbolizing how one's mental illness can wreak havoc on an individual's brain."
The park was closed off to the public on Saturday from 1 pm - 9 pm as crews were on a scene filming the music video.
More information on the music video will be shared in the future by Substream records.