Road crews working to clear roads after snowfall

The city and county took advantage of the fair weather on Monday to take care of the snow that fell overnight.
"We got an early start, about 4 o’clock this morning, and started salting and plowing," said Warner Roach, Lima Public Works Street Division Deputy Director. "Right now we’re doing a lot of the secondary roads and going back over some of the main roads, because it started to get a little chillier and it started to ice up a bit, so we had to go back and salt."
"The primary roads are clearing off really good, traffic helps a lot with that, the secondary roads are still slick and have icy patches, so we're out at the present time with our trucks," said Daren Leis, Allen County Road Superintendent. "When [our drivers] come in, they'll have the trucks prepped and ready to go for tomorrow morning."
We also spoke with the Lima Police Department about overnight crashes that may have been caused by the weather, and they say that there was a slight uptick in crashes over the last 24 hours, so do try to be careful when you're traveling on snowy and icy roads.