Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes has announced some upcoming closures due to roadway paving.
In Spencer Township, Kolter Road, from Monfort Road to State Route 66, will be closed on Friday, August 25, 2023 and on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for roadway paving. Emergency vehicles will have access during the closure.
In Amanda Township, Defiance Trail, from State Route 81 to Zion Church, will be closed on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. for roadway paving. Emergency vehicles will have access during the closure.
About the Allen County Engineer's Office
The Allen County Engineer's Office is responsible for the maintenance of Allen County's local highway system, which includes 352 miles of county roads and 550 miles of township roads. Also maintained are 378 bridges and over 1,400 culverts of various sizes. The 12 townships and the county engineer cooperate in a working relationship that is unique in northwest Ohio. Roadside mowing, snow plowing, drainage improvements and road maintenance work is shared by the townships and the county engineer to give the residents of Allen County the best use of their tax money.