Rob McColley discusses what the general assembly might do with the Governor's health orders

With the passage of Senate Bill 22, some questions remain about the current health orders Ohioans are currently under.
Senate Bill 22, which was co-authored by Ohio’s 1st District State Senator Rob McColley, will allow the general assembly’s input on health orders by the state. The bill was originally vetoed by Governor Mike DeWine but was overridden by the general assembly earlier this month. We spoke to McColley on what they plan to do if health orders are still in place when the bill goes into effect.
He said, “We’re watching what is happening in other states. I know many states have lifted all of their health orders or at least most of their health orders and in many of those states we haven’t seen the adverse impact that was predicted by many people."
He continued saying, “If those orders are still in place when the bill goes into effect, there will be some serious discussion about removing them, and I would imagine that some will be removed.”
Senate Bill 22 will go into effect late June.