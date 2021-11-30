The Lima Police Department has announced that they have identified a suspect in a robbery investigation.
Daren K. Day, a Dayton resident, has been identified as the suspect in a strong-arm robbery that occurred Monday. A warrant is currently active for his arrest.
Officers were sent to the area of Cable and Lathem on November 29th, 2021 for a report of a strong-armed robbery where two vehicles were stolen. One person was left injured from the robbery.
Day fled from the scene in a white Chevy Impala, heading south on Cable and possibly east on Allentown Road.
An identification came after detectives received tips and received multiple surveillance videos.