Lima Police Department looking for information on strong-arm car thief suspect

The Lima Police Department has announced that they have identified a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Daren K. Day, a Dayton resident, has been identified as the suspect in a strong-arm robbery that occurred Monday. A warrant is currently active for his arrest.

Officers were sent to the area of Cable and Lathem on November 29th, 2021 for a report of a strong-armed robbery where two vehicles were stolen. One person was left injured from the robbery.

Day fled from the scene in a white Chevy Impala, heading south on Cable and possibly east on Allentown Road.

An identification came after detectives received tips and received multiple surveillance videos.

