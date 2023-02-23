Robert Miller pleads guilty to inducing panic after threatening to blow up a school in 2019

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who forced a lockdown of a Putnam County school in 2019 for making threats, has pleaded guilty to the crime.

62-year-old Robert Miller pleaded guilty to one count of inducing panic, another count was dropped as part of a deal. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says Miller sent a threatening letter to his ex-wife that included messages of blowing up Pandora-Gilboa School and an unnamed priest. The threat prompted a lockdown at the school back in 2019.

Miller had to get treatment for mental issues after his arrest and was found competent to stand trial in December. Inducing panic is a second-degree felony, which could mean a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison. Miller will be sentenced in April on the charge.

