Rock On! 1st Geology Discovery Day shows the various sides of Geology

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Kids got to learn more about what is under our feet at the first ever Geology Discovery Day. The event was put on by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey at the Wright State Lake Campus. People learned about glaciers that helped shape the state, earthquakes that shake the state, and the fossils found all around Ohio. Plus, there were various minerals that people could check out and activities for the kids. Molly Hunt, who works for the division, wanted to put on the event in western Ohio, because that is where she grew up, and hopes the kids learn more about the science she got interested in Darke County.
“They learn a little bit about geology and how it is incorporated in everything we do. It is so incorporated in our economy, our culture," says Molly Hunt, Public Information Specialist for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geologic Survey. "But also, the opportunities to be a geologist, or a paleontologist. Like I said, I grew up around here and I grew up picking up rocks and now I am a geologist. Hopefully giving these kids a little bit of a glimpse of so many things they can do later in their lives."
Hunt says she hopes to have more events like this in Mercer, Auglaize, and Darke counties in the future.