Rockford Christmas dinner shows true spirit of Christmas

It didn’t matter if you were related or not, everyone was family at the annual Rockford “Together on Christmas” Dinner.
This is the 15th year that the Rockford United Methodist Church has put on the meal. Volunteers from other churches and the community pitched in to help serve the over 700 meals that they were expected to dish out on Christmas. The meal started as a suggestion to have a place for people to go on Christmas. While it still serves that purpose, the meal also has become a representation true spirit of the holiday.
“Defiantly it takes the emphasis away from Christmas morning, gifts under the tree, opening gifts. This is a lot more,” says Karla Butler of the “Together on Christmas” Dinner. “I just feel really that this is what we should be doing. Looking out for a need and taking care of that need.”
“15 years ago the folks wondered how we could possibly serve however many people God would send us,” says Pastor Chip Steffy of the Rockford UMC. “And through the years it has continued to increase and we just know, we are doing what God has called us to do, so God is blessing our effort.”
Steffy says that it isn’t just the Rockford community they are serving. People come from miles around to join them for the Christmas dinner.