Rockford Community Days & Bicentennial

The oldest village in Mercer County was finally able to celebrate their bicentennial this weekend.
Rockford held their Community Days celebration in conjunction with their 200th birthday as a village. It was the final day of their three-day celebration, and Shane’s Park was filled with families enjoying the beautiful day.
A grand parade made its way through downtown and ended at the park where people continued the celebration. The event was a collaboration between the Bicentennial Committee and the Community Days Committee.
Amy Joseph, the festival coordinator and mayor of Rockford says, “It was really heart-crushing when they had to cancel a lot of their activities last year so it’s good to be able to work together and still be able to put on a big celebration. Yes, we’re a small community but we’re a mighty community and we’re pretty proud.”
Other events to celebrate included a classic car show, a tractor show, fireworks, and a live band closed out the event.