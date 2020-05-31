Rolling Thunder to hold a ride through town to benefit local veteran food pantries

The Lima Harley Davidson has teamed up with a local POW/MIA group to fundraise for veteran food pantries.
They’re called the Rolling Thunder and their mission is to provide for local Veterans in need. On June 20th, they’re holding a “Feed the Need” benefit ride through the area to raise money for the Allen and Shelby County veteran food pantries.
Jeff Leydig, the president of the Rolling thunder Chapt.10 basked out of Wapakoneta says that it's all about giving back to the Veterans who sacrificed their lives to help keep this country strong.
“It’s not about us, it’s about getting out and helping those who stepped forward to give us what we have today in this country," says Leydig. "Those that went off to war and come back, and even those who didn’t go to war that gave their time for this country that signed on that line, we want to give it back.”
Harley Davidson will have a box set up inside where people can make monetary or nonperishable food donations. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m for the ride on the 20th, and the ride starts at 1:30 p.m. To find out more info, look for the Rolling Thunder Feed The Need Motorcycle Ride event on Facebook.