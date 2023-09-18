Rotary Club learns about Workforce Development at OSU Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Dr. Robin Bagley recently discussed workforce development with the Lima Rotary Club at the Ohio State University in Lima. The university is committed to providing students with all the necessary support to help them achieve their academic and personal goals.
Thanks to a $50,000 grant from Ohio State Energy Partners, the campus can now offer various opportunities for students to develop essential laboratory and research skills that can be easily applied to their future careers. By incorporating research into their coursework, the university aims to improve student and community outcomes.
"I think it's just that technology changes really rapidly, and sometimes the pace of our sort of cookie-cutter labs and things like that doesn't keep up with how the new technologies and what actual scientists that, you know, hospital workers and things like that are going to do in their jobs. We recognize that gap, and we want to address it and try to close it so that when our kids are graduating, we can be confident that no matter what career path they follow, they're ready to go into it," said Dr. Robin Bagley, assistant professor of evolution, ecology, and organismal biology.
Dr. Bagley also says the university introduced this approach in some biology courses last semester. The feedback was positive, and they are excited to implement it in more classes.