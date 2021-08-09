Rotary members dedicate new StoryWalk in New Bremen

The New Bremen New-Knoxville Rotary Club has created a space that will promote reading and being outdoors.
The club dedicated their new StoryWalk at Jaycees Park Monday night. They have been working on the projects for about 2 years now. The walk is 20 different stops, and the Auglaize County libraries will put out new stories every month or two. The Rotary Club believes this is a welcome addition to the community.
“We feel its something to help with the youth of our community and the foundations of them growing up to have a strong literacy component in that,” says Tess Elshoff, Pres., New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary. “With the Story Book Trail, it is something that a partnership with our local libraries, it kind of gets the kids excited to be out and about in the outdoors in the sunshine, in the fresh air, but yet getting excited about reading and how those words come to life on the page.”
Now that they have completed the StoryWalk in New Bremen, they will look at building one in New Knoxville's Community Park.