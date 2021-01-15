A band of snow showers is working through our area this morning, bringing a coating of snow on grassy/elevated objects. This activity should largely exit the area by late morning. Conditions will turn mainly dry and briefly warmer for the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°.
Data is indicating isolated snow bursts may work in during the early evening hours. These have potential to drop quick coatings of snow and low visibility. These will not impact everyone, but keep this in mind for your evening plans.
Our weekend will bring a wintry look with off and on shower showers. There will be many hours Saturday where it doesn't snow, but there will be pockets of snow working through at times which can put down a quick coating in spots. Right now, it appears Sunday will bring somewhat more numerous snow showers, particularly during the afternoon. Keep in mind the early morning and evening/overnight hours will be the periods to watch for slick spots on roadways. Above freezing highs will keep roadways fairly snow-free during the daylight hours.
Snow showers may linger into Monday morning with potential for slick roadways. Snow will taper off through the day, only to be followed up by more snow showers Tuesday morning. We will mention another rain or snow chance Thursday. At this time, these systems all appear rather minor, but a few mornings next week could see slick spots as a result.