RTA extending some route hours starting June 1st

Good news for those who use the Allen County Regional Transit Authority buses to get around.

With the passage of their tax levy last fall, the Regional Transit Authority says they will work to get services back to what they were before the cuts last year. Four routes will see extended hours starting June 1st. Officials say they weren't expecting to add hours until September but with school being out due to COVID-19 they were able to start adding route hours early. The changes can be found on their website and additional route hours expected in September.

 

