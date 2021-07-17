Festivities continued in Wapakoneta to celebrate Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 mission.
The 2021 Run to the Moon 5K was held in Wapakoneta at the Armstrong Air and Space museum. Runners gathered to register in front of the museum, and then proceeded along the path for the 5k.
Runner who completed the run were handed a medal modeled after the four frogmen that pulled out Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins out of the Apollo 11 capsule after splashdown back in 1969.
The frogmen were also on hand to congratulate runners as they returned for their medals.