WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A new 5K not only helps people to challenge themselves physically but also challenge themselves to be foster parents. Auglaize County Job and Family Services held their first-ever Running for Foster Care Awareness 5K at the Auglaize Co. Fairgrounds. Around two hundred runners and walkers traveled the over 3-mile course Saturday morning. They created the run to help raise awareness of the difference that foster parents play in a child’s life and organizers hope that people see they have what it takes to become one.
“People that are willing to help out, give children a loving home, some stability, and able to provide the nurturing that they need,” says Pam Schwartz, Supervisor for Foster Care for Auglaize Co. Children Services. “We are in need of foster parents here and the 5K is to bring more awareness to that and hopefully get some people to sign up to be foster parents.”
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent in Auglaize County, you can call Auglaize Co. Children Services (567) 242-2700.