Running your air conditioner efficiently during heat wave

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This heat wave means that your air conditioning unit will probably be putting in some overtime hours to ensure you stay cool.
The University of Northwestern Ohio says that there are some key things you need to keep in mind to ensure that your home stays cool as the heat continues to make its presence known. It's important to make sure that your air conditioning unit has clean filters, and also give it time to do its job in cooling your home.
"Just basically let it run. Let it do its job. It is going to run longer, and it's going to take longer to do. Don't be surprised if the house starts to warm up a little bit during the hot days and the middle of the day when it is the worst. Just let it do its job, and it will usually pull down back at night," explained Randy Waller, UNOH HVAC division head.
For those who worry about overworking your air conditioner, do not panic. Your unit was made to be kept on during the summer months.
"You can leave it run pretty much all the time. I would not turn it off, don't think it needs a rest. It doesn't. It's designed to run pretty much all the time in this weather. There is a lot of air in your house, and it takes a long time to get all that air to run through your furnace, to cool it down, to get the whole house cooled down," added Waller.
Once again, the most important thing you can do with your air conditioner is be patient as it works to keep you cool.