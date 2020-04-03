Rural areas could face more challenges than urban areas during a pandemic

Dean of the Raabe College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University believes rural areas will be hit differently by COVID-19.
The dean said there are more negatives to positives when battling the pandemic. Rural towns face the challenge of small hospital systems with very minimal amounts of doctors. He said they will struggle to put together a health care infrastructure large enough, people have to travel long distances to the nearest major health system and there are minimal amounts of first responders. A positive is these areas already social distance naturally and he suggests rural areas will peak later than most places.
"The challenge is that, as I mentioned, if we begin to see first responders go down as we begin to see some of our health care providers go down from illness, we really don't have the backup here that we might see in urban settings, in order to step in and take care of patients," said Steven Martin, dean of ONU Raabe College of Pharmacy.
Martin said the best thing, no matter the location, is to continue social distancing and practice good hygiene.