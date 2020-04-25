As Ohioans wait to hear what the plan is to reopen businesses in the state, there could be some disparity between cities and rural areas of who is prepared for it to happen. One area that Governor Mike DeWine has been stressing when it comes to reopening some businesses on May 1st is testing.The dean of the Ohio Northern Raabe College of Pharmacy Steven Martin says rural areas are behind urban areas when it comes to testing for COVID-19.
“All though it might be easier to do social distancing in rural setting, reopening businesses will be a concern,” says Marin. “We really don’t have the really broad and fast testing that allows us to identify infected individuals, so that they can be quarantined. Again, testing is lagged in rural areas, it is simply not available when and where it has to be in order to safely reopen businesses and schools.”
When things reopen, Martin says that we need to continue what we have been doing, like social distancing, wearing mask and washing our hands and even then people could be hesitant before heading back out.
“I think as we reopen there will be a lot of caution. I think there will be caution on the business end, about how to safely reopen so they are not the source of the problems in the community. I think there will be a slow return for people to go to stores and other businesses,” adds Martin. “Because I think, again in our setting it’s really hard to access healthcare and get the type of testing that we need. So I think people are going to be caution for the time being.”
Governor DeWine is expected to lay out his plan about reopening businesses during his Monday media briefing.