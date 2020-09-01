Rural counties a concern for DeWine as holiday weekend approaches

As the holiday weekend approaches, the governor becomes more concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.
Mike DeWine says he's concerned there will be large gatherings because of Labor Day, but urges people not to. The data suggests the spread of the virus is increasing in rural areas across the state.
In the latest ranking of the 88 Ohio counties, Putnam County has been listed as the county with the most spread in the last two weeks. Mercer County improved and dropped down to number five, Auglaize County drops to number 10 and Allen County comes in at number 17.
Putnam County Health Department says there's been about 100 cases in the last two weeks, many stemming from a golf outing.
"Putnam County Health Department is attributing a lot of the cases to community spread, social settings, family gatherings," DeWine said. "Again we remind everyone, no matter what county they're in, the wearing of the mask. We've seen it. We've really seen what it's been able to do in our urban counties. We know what it can do across the state of Ohio."
DeWine has applauded how schools have prepared to have cases and how they've handled it.