Russ Decker discusses the city's plans for next year's total solar eclipse at Lima Rotary meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Nutrien special projects manager spoke with the Rotary Club of Lima about how the county is preparing for the April 8th, 2024 total solar eclipse.
In less than a year, Allen County expects potentially hundreds of thousands of people to come to the area to witness the eclipse as it's less than a day's drive for 70% of the United States population. City and county officials along with local businesses have already begun preparations to minimize the damage and other inconveniences a high volume of tourists may bring while also maximizing what tourists may bring over the next few months, resources will be put in place to ensure the safety and prosperity of visitors, citizens, and businesses in the days leading up to the rare event.
"So, for some businesses, it'll be an opportunity to maybe increase some sales and have some special promotions. For other businesses, it might be a case where there could be disruptions to their supply deliveries or getting deliveries to their customers because of high traffic and extra people in town. You know, cell phones are expected to be almost impossible to get up on during that day of the eclipse, as well as Wi-Fi," explained Russ Decker, Nutrien special projects manager.
While measures are being taken to ensure the community will have access to the emergency service lines, cell service in the Lima-area will not be a guarantee. For more information or to submit a question regarding preparations for the eclipse visit seetheeclipse.org.