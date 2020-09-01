Russia Local Schools delaying in-person classes until Sept. 14

Russia Local Schools has suspended in-person classes for two weeks for some of their students.
Superintendent Steve Rose said that the school has had one confirmed COVID case since the beginning of the school year. The school took note of the spread of the virus happening in the community and the potential of some of their students being exposed, so they decided to go to remote learning for grades 7 to 12.
There has also been a large percentage of those older students that have been absent due to illness or quarantine.
Students will be learning remotely from the 1st through the 14th. Grades kindergarten through 6th will continue in-person learning, as their absentee rate has been lower than the older grades.