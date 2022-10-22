Ryan talks to union members during second campaign stop in Lima this week

Bath Twp. (WLIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan makes a second campaign stop in Lima this week to talk to supporters two weeks from the election. This time the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat talked to local union members and Democrats about his plan to reinvest and create opportunities for communities. During the Lima Workers First Rally, Ryan laid out what he thinks are the big issues in this election. One being abortion, and another being manufacturing and jobs. He believes it is up to the voters to rise to the occasion on what happens on these and other issues.
“We have an obligation and responsibility to meet this moment right now, coming out of the pandemic, coming out of the economic collapse. Knowing that workers, even with wages going up and unemployment being down, still being squeezed every single day. It's our obligation to meet the moment as citizens,” says Ryan. “The highest title in this country is not President, is not Vice President. It is not Senator, Congressman, Doctor, Lawyer. It’s citizen. It’s citizen.”
Ryan continued his tour with a stop in Toledo Saturday night to talk to union members up there. Ryan is facing Republican challenger JD Vance in the November 8th election. Vance will be in Lima on Tuesday to be a part of the Allen County Republican Dinner.
