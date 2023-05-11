Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (May 10, 2023) - Lima-Allen County Safe Communities in partnership with the Lima Police Department and the SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Chapters of Perry HS, Bath HS [Interact], Allen East HS, and Lima Central Catholic will be hosting “Click It or Ticket” awareness events across Allen County throughout the week of May 15th to remind members of our community the importance of buckling up. This week was chosen to coincide with the larger Click It or Ticket campaign being carried out throughout the state of Ohio to focus on safe seatbelt practices. This year the Safe Community Coalition and its partners are focusing on youth drivers and their parents and guardians by having our events take place during the school day and morning drop-off.
Coalition members will be at the corner of High Street and Jacksons Street by Lima Senior High School on Thursday, May 18 doing a visual count of drivers wearing seatbelts. LCC is having the Crash Dummies Vince and Larry on campus on May 16th while across the county at Allen East, SADD students will be presenting an engaging seatbelt presentation to AE 2nd graders using egg to show the different stages and consequences of being in a car crash with and without a seatbelt. All the schools are distributing safe driving materials and “Bucklin’ It” coupons donated by Jerry Lewis McDonald’s to help remind and encourage students to buckle up and help their parents and siblings do the same.
Any member of the public who would like safe driving fence banners, yard signs, and car magnets can contact LACRPC at 419-228-1836 for free materials reminding road users to: Look Out For Motorcycles, Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Stop Speeding Before It Stops You, Stay Alive. Don’t Text and Drive