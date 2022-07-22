Safety City holds graduation ceremony for area youth

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local youth were honored for their effort in learning important safety practices.

The next group of participants of Lima's Safety City graduated during a ceremony held at the site. During their time at the program, they learned various practices such as identifying strangers, as well as what do to in case of an emergency. Organizers for Safety City say that they hope what they have learned in the program stays with them for the rest of their lives.

