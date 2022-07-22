Safety City holds graduation ceremony for area youth

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local youth were honored for their effort in learning important safety practices.
The next group of participants of Lima's Safety City graduated during a ceremony held at the site. During their time at the program, they learned various practices such as identifying strangers, as well as what do to in case of an emergency. Organizers for Safety City say that they hope what they have learned in the program stays with them for the rest of their lives.
"We want them to take everything that they learned here and apply it to life and if they're able to, come back, come back and come to more classes if you are in-between the ages, which is 5 to 9 and if you are older that, please come back as a middle school helper or high school helper, we love to see you come back," said Eric Mericle, Lima Police Department. We can always use you, this place is for them and we are going to this as long as we can."
One of the graduates was Riker Parrish who is the great-grandson of Willis Meier, the founder of Safety City. Mericle says it is great to see his legacy honored by Riker who completed the program Meier built.
"Amazing! They asked him if wanted to come out to Safety City which he did, his great granddaughter is actually one of our helpers so it's so cool to see Riker graduating today, you know at the place that his great grandfather just made," said Officer Mericle.
The graduates received their certificates as well as a bag of goods and a coloring book.
