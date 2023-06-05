Safety City kicks off another summer of teaching children about stranger danger and how to stay safe

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has taught area children personal safety for decades and today they started their 2023 summer academy.
The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City is the place that parents bring their kids to learn how to protect themselves from stranger danger, learn bicycle safety, and how to be safe in an emergency in your home. Today was part of the "RAD Kids" where they become aware of the tricks that strangers can use to attract the child to come along with them.
"Things like, oh I have candy, come to my car I have a puppy. You know, I've got money, brand new toys. So we teach them the RAD Kids stance. How to say no and how to be loud. Because the louder you are the more somebody's going to recognize it and somebody is going to look. These bad people don't want somebody that's going to be quiet and scared. So get loud, run to a safe place and to a trusted adult," explained Officer Eric Mericle, Safety City course instructor.
Mericle also says to have a password that the immediate family knows in case of situations when you must send someone to pick up your child. Make sure your child knows what it is and when to use it.