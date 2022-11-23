Safety should be number one concern when black Friday shopping

Before you ready your wallets to snag some great deals this Friday, you may want to take a step back and remember some key tips to make sure that you cross off those shopping list items safely.
The day after Thanksgiving is always an exciting one -- a time when you can find great deals on items you have been eyeing for your holidays.
However, Black Friday also brings some concerns that people need to be aware of when going out to shop. For those who are preparing to wait outside in line, make sure you dress warm -- as well as dress to be seen.
"Safety is your first concern," said Matt Douglass, Lima Police Sergeant. "And also sometimes these people are shopping before the sun comes up, so just making sure that they wear clothing that is not dark-colored clothing so that they are very visible and easy to see."
If you have multiple stops planned for your holiday shopping spree, it is important to not leave your items for everyone to see in your backseat. Doing this could invite holiday thieves to snatch up your valuables.
"Making sure that you are securing things in your car to where if somebody looks in your car they are not looking inside the car and seeing different packages sitting just out," said Douglass.
Shopping online has increased as well for Black Friday. However, you may want to ensure that your packages are safe when you are not home. Some delivery companies will take a picture and send it to you of where they left your items upon delivery.
"A lot of times when you get home from work just make sure you are checking your porch, checking your mailbox, things of that nature," said Douglass. "So that way you are not leaving valuable items sitting out for long periods of time."
In addition - make sure you dispose of electronic boxes carefully. Putting out the big box of the new TV you got could send a message to thieves about what exactly was on your shopping list.
"Get a big item like that, make sure you break down the box or wait until the day of trash to put it out," said Douglass. "So that way you are not giving them a sign or something like -- guess what? I got this brand new TV. Come steal it."
