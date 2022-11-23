Safety should be number one concern when black Friday shopping

Before you ready your wallets to snag some great deals this Friday, you may want to take a step back and remember some key tips to make sure that you cross off those shopping list items safely.

The day after Thanksgiving is always an exciting one -- a time when you can find great deals on items you have been eyeing for your holidays.

Safety should be number one concern when black Friday shopping
Safety should be number one concern when black Friday shopping
Safety should be number one concern when black Friday shopping

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.