(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Tonight, a majority of communities will be holding their trick or treat, and to help keep little ghosts and goblins safe, doctors say kids need to see clearly through their costumes.
They also suggest starting out earlier when there's still daylight and it's easier for everyone to see – both trick-or-treaters and drivers. If out after dark, she recommends lighter-colored clothing or reflective costumes. Glow sticks and flashlights can make kids more visible too. And a costume should be easy to walk in and short enough to expose a child's feet or toes to avoid tripping. And if you're offering allergen-free treats, you can put teal pumpkins out to alert parents that there are goodies for kids with food allergies.
"Water, pretzels, glow sticks, bracelets, I mean there's, I mean the sky is the limit for all of those things. So making sure that you are able to offer them to kids who cannot get that candy. And if you are giving out that candy or you're taking that candy, making sure that it's safe for your kids to eat," said Dr. Purva Grover, Cleveland Clinic.
If your child comes home with a huge mound of candy, Dr. Grover says it should be consumed in moderation. Excess treats can be donated or frozen to be enjoyed later.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.