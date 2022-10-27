Halloween Trick or Treat Generic
Rawpixel

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Tonight, a majority of communities will be holding their trick or treat, and to help keep little ghosts and goblins safe, doctors say kids need to see clearly through their costumes.

They also suggest starting out earlier when there's still daylight and it's easier for everyone to see – both trick-or-treaters and drivers. If out after dark, she recommends lighter-colored clothing or reflective costumes. Glow sticks and flashlights can make kids more visible too. And a costume should be easy to walk in and short enough to expose a child's feet or toes to avoid tripping. And if you're offering allergen-free treats, you can put teal pumpkins out to alert parents that there are goodies for kids with food allergies.

