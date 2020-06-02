Safety tips to keep in mind this summer

Summertime means people are gearing up to soak up some sunshine and do all kinds of things outside, but one thing to consider while you're making your summer activity list, is how to stay safe while having fun.
The American Township Fire Department gave us a few tips on water safety, whether it's a pond, a pool, or another unit of water. They say the biggest thing with pools and ponds is to know who the stronger swimmers are in the water and keeping an eye on those that might struggle a little.
"Always keep in mind how many people are in the water at all times, and evaluate that constantly," said Matt Dillon, Battalion Chief for the American Township FD. "Having flotation devices on hand, rafts and so forth, so they're not treading water and getting tired, and possibly going under the water and not resurfacing."
As for rivers or creeks, those with the fire department say that the water current might be stronger than it looks, so it's best to play it safe when near a moving body of water.
"Even walking the riverbank, you've got rocks on the side that are slippery and people fall in when they don’t mean to, and even when they’re wading through the river, there are rocks that are slippery and they end up slipping, and falling in the current can take them down," Dillon said. "Basically, call for help sooner than later - if you think there’s a problem, definitely give the local authorities a call."
All-terrain vehicles and bicycles are popular ways of getting around and having some fun as the weather gets warmer. But just like any other mode of transportation, there are things that people need to keep in mind as they use them.
For ATVs that means finding the right-sized vehicle for the person who will be driving it, bikes, following the rules of the road, and considering installing flashing lights if you're an adult thinking about a night ride - and for both, wearing the right protective gear.
"The number one thing that people should do is wear a helmet; they need to protect our most valuable asset, which is our brains, and so I would encourage everyone, young and old, to make sure that they’re wearing a helmet when they're out and riding," said Josh Unterbrink, co-director of Activate Allen County.
"Always wear a helmet and wear eye protection, gloves, there are chest protectors and boots," said Tim Allison with Ohio Cycleworx.
Bike riders are also encouraged to use hand signals when possible.