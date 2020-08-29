SAFY holds drive-up backpack giveaway

The SAFY youth drop-in center is starting the new school year off by donating backpacks and other school necessities.

SAFY holds drive-up backpack giveaway

SAFY wants to make sure families are prepared to send their kids back to school with a backpack filled with school supplies. On Saturday, they held a drive-up donation where they provided a bag lunch, goodie bag, and a backpack to every kid. With the help from donations from local businesses and organizations, they were able to supply 100 kids with what they needed for school.

SAFY holds drive-up backpack giveaway

Judy Lester, the treatment director of SAFY says, “As this pandemic kind of unfolds and continues, there’s a lot of anxiety about how are we doing things and how do we take care of our families, how do we take care of our self, and SAFY youth drop-in center is committed the youth in our community and the families in our community."

To find more information about SAFY or the youth drop-in center, you can visit SAFY.org.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.