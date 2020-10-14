SAFY Youth Drop In Center to hand out hygiene packs to area teens

A local non-profit agency directly serving area teenagers is once again holding a curbside pick-up event.
The “SAFY” Youth Drop-In Center will have 100 hygiene packs geared for young adults between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. The bags will be filled with shampoo, bath puffs, combs, and more, thanks to a grant from Procter & Gamble. “SAFY” representatives say making items like these available to youth is essential to their mission.
Treatment Director Judy Lester explains, “Part of what we really do well at the “SAFY” Youth Drop of Center is to really care for the youth in our community. Being in touch with the type of things that they need to be successful in life. Including those personal hygiene products that can be a real tax on our budgets at home.”
They will start distributing the bags at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, October 17. They ask that you don’t show up early. It will be at their center located at 558 West Market Street while supplies last. They will also have Outreach Bags for younger kids and snack bags while supplies last.