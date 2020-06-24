SAFY Youth Drop In Center to hand out summer activity bags this Friday

They saw a need and they are making a difference, a big difference.
SAFY Youth Drop-In Center has handed out 7,200 non-perishable meals to Lima families in the last two months. They have a meal distribution twice a week and this Friday, Activate Allen County has teamed up with them to hand out summer youth activity packets. Organizers say this has been a great outreach program that has touched hundreds of lives.
Regina Colwell Outreach Coordinator at SAFY Youth Drop-In Center explains, “The people in this area are so grateful and so humble when they come through and very gracious. It makes us feel like we’re definitely providing a need that is filling a gap for a lot of people during an uncertain time.”
Friday’s distribution will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the center located at 658 West Market Street.