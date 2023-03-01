Saint Joseph Catholic Church holding Noon Lenten Services on Wednesdays

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Christians around Wapakoneta came together again during the Lenten season to worship.
For around 50 years now, the Wapakoneta Ministerial Association has held their weekly Wednesday Noon Lenten services for people from the different churches in the area. Each week, a different pastor from one of the churches will deliver a message during the service, today the focus was on "Prayer in Motion". Church officials say that this annual tradition leading up to Easter is just another way that the residents can come together.
"Our community does so many things together, there are sporting events, there is shopping, there are family gatherings that we do together. Unfortunately, we are not able to get together, to pray, and praise God together. So, this is something concretely we get to do every Wednesday in Lent," says Father Sean Wilson, St. Joseph Catholic Church. "To come together and pray, and praise God. So, it's so important that we can do this together."
The Lenten services are every Wednesday at Noon at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, located at 101 W Pearl St, Wapakoneta, OH 45895. There is a meal afterward for the people to enjoy.