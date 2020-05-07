Sanitizing donations going to help nurses keep families safe at home

It started from a conversation between a few nurses and has snowballed into the mission of giving to protect their families.
In just two weeks, the community response has been so great that supplies are filling up boxes and filling up minivans. A plea on Facebook explaining that nurses were having problems finding disinfectants to decontaminate when they got home after a shift was all it took for action.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's ICU Nurse Libby Brodman explains. “When we leave the hospital, we have to decontaminate ourselves as well so we’re using more than what we normally would to keep our families safe too and keep the virus contained where it belongs.”
Hannah Brenneman also an ICU Nurse at Mercy Health-St. Rita's adds, “Myself personally, I have a two-year-old at home. We also have an elderly family member that lives with us and if they get it then I am going to feel personally responsible. It’s very important for me to keep my home, my car, everything safe and clean.”
Pastor Wes Reece of Lima Community Church says they were happy to become a drop off sight. “For those who are putting their own health and safety at risk to help others, we just want to make sure that they have all the supplies and materials they need to make sure they and their families are safe.”
Brodman and Brenneman say the donated supplies are being made available to staff at both Mercy Health-St. Rita’s and Lima Memorial Health System.
You can take donations to these area churches: