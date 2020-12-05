Santa Claus was busy in West Central Ohio on Saturday, and one of this stops included touring the village of New Knoxville.
A special "Santa Hunt" event was held in the village, where families toured the village looking for hints of Santa Claus at a variety of businesses.
A map guided families along Main Street, to German Farmer Insurance, Katterheinrich Motor sales, Miltner Law Office, Village Market, American Legion, Johanna's Salon New Knoxville Supply, the 1st National Bank, and town hall. Children were able to write notes at each location to deliver to Santa.
Santa Claus himself was riding around New Knoxville in a Fire Truck, greeting families as they completed the activity.
At the end of the hunt, Santa was available to meet children at Fleet Safety Services, where he and Mrs. Claus stayed behind a plexiglass screen, talking and taking pictures with children.
Baxter the therapy dog was also available for kids to meet at the safety services building.