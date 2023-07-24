Santa visits Lima to help ring the bell for Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Santa made a stop in Lima today to help out the Salvation Army!
Santa was ringing the bells at Kewpee on Allentown Road. He left his suit at home and was donning his swim trunks and summer Santa T-shirt. He says Rudolph loaned him his bells to ring. The Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign is 66% to its goal, raising just under $20,000 to date. Their goal is $30,000 and there are just 6 days left in the campaign. You can find the kettles at all Kewpee and Chief Market locations.